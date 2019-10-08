Playing For Sunderland Fans Is Big Honour For Me – Black Cats Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland midfielder George Dobson insists that playing in front of a big crowd at the Stadium of Light is not weighing heavy on his shoulders and is an honour.



The 21-year-old joined the Wearside-based League One club from League Two side Walsall in the summer, penning a three-year contract.













While Dobson played in front of smaller crowds at Walsall's Bescot Stadium, he now plays in front of around 30,000 at the Stadium of Light.



Playing in front of a huge crowd can affect some players negatively, but Dobson insists that he has been enjoying playing in front of a big crowd at the Stadium of Light.





The midfielder feels playing in front of a small crowd makes it harder for him to be motivated, but representing Sunderland at the Stadium of Light has been an honour for him.







"I feel like since I’ve come to the club I’ve enjoyed playing in the bigger stadium, the bigger fanbase", Dobson told a press conference.



“I came from Walsall where I was playing in front of two or three thousand fans and it’s a lot harder to motivate yourself when you’re playing in front of a smaller crowd.





“Playing in front of 30-odd thousand very passionate fans, as I’ve said before, is a real honour for me.



"I’ll continue to do my best to help the club forward.”



Dobson has made eleven appearances across all competitions for Sunderland this season and also has one goal to his name.

