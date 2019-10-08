When I See Him In Person I’m Blown Away – Celtic Talent On Bhoys Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic youngster Jonathan Afolabi has heaped praise on Hoops striker Odsonne Edouard and revealed he has been blown away watching the Frenchman at close quarters.



Having signed from Southampton in the summer, Afolabi is currently plying his trade for Celtic's reserve side and scored his first goal in the side's 4-2 win against Greenock Morton reserves in the Reserve Cup last month.













Although the 19-year-old Irishman is yet to make his senior team debut for the Bhoys, he has trained with Neil Lennon's first-team on several occasions, which Afolabi believes is a great opportunity to learn a lot as a player.



Out of the many players in the Celtic squad, the teenage striker has been particularly impressed with Edouard, who has scored nine goals from 17 appearances for the Celts this term, and enjoys training with him.





Afolabi is so inspired by the French striker that he wishes to emulate the 21-year-old and hopes to share the pitch with him one day.







"There's a lot you can learn from them when you're in and around the team", Afolabi told Celtic View (page 34).



"Odsonne Edouard is someone I've enjoyed training with. He's some finisher and is a great player to watch. When I see him doing those things in person I'm blown away.





"I look at him and say to myself that I want to hit those standards. I have to remind myself he's only two or three years older than me.



"He's still quite young but he's on another level. Hopefully I can grace the same pitch as him one day."



Afolabi penned a three-year contract with Celtic in the summer and is now on the mission to get a spot in Neil Lennon's senior team this season.

