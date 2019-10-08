XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/10/2019 - 16:59 BST

When I See Him In Person I’m Blown Away – Celtic Talent On Bhoys Star

 




Celtic youngster Jonathan Afolabi has heaped praise on Hoops striker Odsonne Edouard and revealed he has been blown away watching the Frenchman at close quarters.

Having signed from Southampton in the summer, Afolabi is currently plying his trade for Celtic's reserve side and scored his first goal in the side's 4-2 win against Greenock Morton reserves in the Reserve Cup last month.  


 



Although the 19-year-old Irishman is yet to make his senior team debut for the Bhoys, he has trained with Neil Lennon's first-team on several occasions, which Afolabi believes is a great opportunity to learn a lot as a player.

Out of the many players in the Celtic squad, the teenage striker has been particularly impressed with Edouard, who has scored nine goals from 17 appearances for the Celts this term, and enjoys training with him.
 


Afolabi is so inspired by the French striker that he wishes to emulate the 21-year-old and hopes to share the pitch with him one day.



"There's a lot you can learn from them when you're in and around the team", Afolabi told Celtic View (page 34).

"Odsonne Edouard is someone I've enjoyed training with. He's some finisher and is a great player to watch. When I see him doing those things in person I'm blown away.
 


"I look at him and say to myself that I want to hit those standards. I have to remind myself he's only two or three years older than me.

"He's still quite young but he's on another level. Hopefully I can grace the same pitch as him one day."

Afolabi penned a three-year contract with Celtic in the summer and is now on the mission to get a spot in Neil Lennon's senior team this season.   
 