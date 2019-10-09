Cup Win Would Be Relative Success For Rangers Believes Former Ger

Follow @insidefutbol





David Weir believes Rangers could call their season a relative success if they can win a cup competition as picking up the Scottish Premiership title will be a big challenge this term.



The Light Blues thumping Hamilton Academical 5-0, along with Celtic suffering defeat at the hands of Livingston, saw Steven Gerrard's side earn a two-point lead at the Scottish Premiership summit at the weekend.













However, with still a long way to go in the league, Weir feels it will be difficult for the Glasgow-based club to win the league title straight away, having gone many years without a major trophy.



The 49-year-old Scotsman believes that winning a cup competition could then set Rangers up to go a step further in the league.





And he admits if Rangers did end the campaign empty-handed then it would be a huge disappointment for the club.







"They are used to winning leagues and doing well in Europe", Weir was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



"But winning a cup would be relative success and would take them towards the next step of winning the league.





"You can’t always get the main prize straight away but a cup would be a good start.



"Rangers are different to other clubs but it’s very rare you come from nowhere to win the league.



"Another year with no trophies would be really disappointing.”



Rangers have already booked a place in the semi-final of Scottish League Cup, in which they are scheduled to take on Hearts next month, and have the chance to add a trophy to their cabinet by the end of this year.

