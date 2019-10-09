XRegister
06 October 2018

09/10/2019 - 19:41 BST

Eddie Nketiah Still Behind Patrick Bamford In Leeds United Pecking Order

 




Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford still has the trust of Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa, who sees him as the first-choice centre-forward ahead of Eddie Nketiah, despite him going six games without scoring.

The Yorkshire giants have been going through a rough patch recently, losing three of their last six league matches and dropping to fifth in the table.  


 



The Whites regularly dominate possession during games, but are struggling to turn their superiority into goals, with the focus having fallen on Bamford.

Leeds' English striker Bamford, who scored four goals and provided one assist in his first five league games of the season, has been criticised.
 


The former Chelsea man has failed to find the back of the net in his last six games and does not also have an assist to his name since Leeds' league game against Stoke in August.



There have been calls for Arsenal striker Nketiah, who is on loan at Leeds, to be given the nod ahead of Bamford.

However, according to The Athletic, Bamford still remains in pole position as Leeds' first choice striker at Elland Road.
 


Nketiah, who has played 500 minutes fewer than Bamford this season, has the same amount of goals and assists as the former Middlesbrough star.

However, Bielsa is yet to give the 20-year-old his first Championship start of the season.   
 