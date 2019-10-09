XRegister
06 October 2018

09/10/2019 - 20:01 BST

Steven Gerrard Is Tactically Astute – Rangers Summer Arrival Impressed

 




Rangers centre-back Filip Helander has expressed his admiration for Gers boss Steven Gerrard both as a player and manager and lauded the Englishman's tactical abilities.

The Gers splashed the cash to sign Helander from Italian Serie A side Bologna in the summer as Gerrard looked to strengthen his defensive options.  


 



Helander followed a different pre-season routine at Bologna and needed time to get up to speed at Rangers, but Gerrard is now handing him regular game time.

Having helped the team keep five clean sheets in the six games he has played this season, the Swedish centre-back has played a role in Rangers sitting top of the league table, progressing to the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup and winning against Feyenoord in the Europa League.
 


Helander has already seen enough of Gerrard to be impressed with how the Liverpool legend has made the transition between playing and managing – and he believes he is tactically astute.



"He is a great coach and a player that I had great respect for and saw a lot of", Helander was quoted as saying by Expressen.

"I think he is a tactically skilled coach as well."
 


Helander is currently on international duty with the Sweden national team, who are set to face Malta and Spain in Euro 2020 qualifiers over the coming days.
 