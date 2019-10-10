XRegister
10/10/2019 - 10:30 BST

All Week They Wanted To Know If He’d Play – Hamilton Assistant On Celtic Talent

 




Hamilton assistant manager Guillaume Beuzelin has revealed that the preparation of his academy and reserve sides has been dominated by whether Celtic field Karamoko Dembele.

The Celtic academy product is one of the most talked-about talents in European football at the moment, despite making just one senior appearance for the Scottish champions.  


 



The 16-year-old winger is rated highly amongst watchers of youth football and has already attracted the attention of big clubs such as Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

Beuzelin, who also manages the reserve and the academy sides at Hamilton, admits that there is a real buzz amongst the opposition as well ahead of facing Dembele.
 


The Frenchman admits that some of his young players are anxious about playing against the young Bhoy and conceded that their preparation is completely dominated by whether Dembele will feature or not.



Beuzelin told French sports daily L’Equipe: “He is a crazy dribbler and very solid on his assists.

“He has a real sense of purpose and game intelligence. He loves to attract opponents to himself and then play a decisive pass to a team-mate.
 


“In recent years, when my boys were facing Celtic teams, all week they would ask me if Dembele would play against them.

“And on Saturday, they waited feverishly for the team sheet.

“The presence or absence of Karamoko completely dominated our preparation.”

Celtic have been protective about Dembele and have been wary of overexposing him despite his talent.   
 