Everton Look To Shake Up Recruitment, Contact Made With 53-Year-Old Chief Scout

Everton are showing interest in Shakhtar Donetsk chief scout Jose Boto.



The Toffees have splashed the cash in recent years, but are struggling to get the desired return and sit inside the relegation zone in the Premier League after eight games.













Everton boss Marco Silva is coming under big pressure, but the Toffees may be eyeing a change on their recruitment side rather than in the dugout.



They have zeroed in on Shakhtar Donetsk's Boto, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.





It is claimed that there has been contact between Everton and Boto, with the Premier League side admirers of his work.







What position Everton might be looking to slot Boto into is unclear, as is whether his potential arrival could affect director of football Marcel Brands.



Boto occupied the role of chief scout at Benfica for over ten years before he headed to the Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018, penning a two-year deal.





Everton would likely need to move quickly if they want to have Boto in place in time to influence their January transfer window business.

