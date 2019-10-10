Frank Lampard Gives Concerned Chelsea Star Assurances Over Playing Time

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has assured Olivier Giroud that he will get more game time after the international break.



The 33-year-old has seen his playing reduced drastically this season under Lampard and he has played just 100 minutes of league football, with Tammy Abraham being preferred over him.













Giroud has also made just one substitute appearance in the Champions League and he has been frustrated at warming the bench at Chelsea.



He has joined the France squad during the international break, but Didier Deschamps has already raised his concerns over his striker not getting more game time at Chelsea.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Giroud has been personally assured by Lampard that following the international break he will get more minutes on the pitch.







With the EFL Cup, the Champions League and the Premier League on the Chelsea boss’ mind, the Frenchman is likely to play more football in the coming weeks.



But Abraham is tipped to remain first choice at Chelsea as Lampard has clearly hung his hat on the Blues academy product.





There are murmurs of Giroud leaving Chelsea in January with interest from France, but the striker would prefer to continue playing in England.

