I’ve Spoken To Them – Summer Celtic Arrival On Two Team-mates Helping Adaptation

Celtic youngster Leo Hjelde has revealed having fellow Norwegians Kristoffer Ajer and Mohamed Elyounoussi in the Hoops' first team is making things easier for him.



The 16-year-old defender joined Celtic on a three-year deal after leaving Norway club Rosenborg in the summer and has already joined the first-team for training on multiple occasions.













While being a Norwegian teenager in a foreign country could become a major challenge, Hjelde is finding comfort in having compatriots Ajer and Elyounoussi in the Celtic squad.



The left-sided centre-back has interacted with the two Bhoys first-team stars and is glad to have someone to talk to in Norwegian and ask for advice.





"I’ve spoken to Kristoffer and Mohamed", Hjelde told Celtic View.







"It’s been nice having them around because I can speak Norwegian to them and ask advice about things."



Upon being quizzed about his decision to move far away from his family and join Celtic, Hjelde, who is delighted with the atmosphere at the club, revealed that he felt the move was the best thing to take his career forward.





"I think I needed it and it’s the best thing for my career", Hjelde said.



"I live with some of the other boys in the reserve team and it’s quite nice. It’s a good squad to be part of and the atmosphere is really good.



"My family will be coming over quite a lot, so I will see them a lot anyway and I can just concentrate on playing football."



Hjelde is currently on international duty with Norway Under-17s, who are set to face Bulgaria, Malta and Austria in the European Championship qualifiers.

