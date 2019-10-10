Ruthless – Rangers Star On Manager Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has dubbed Gers manager Steven Gerrard "ruthless", while team-mate Jermain Defoe believes the boss is "chilled".



Former Liverpool captain Gerrard is in his second season in charge of Scottish giants Rangers, and is attempting to beat defending champions Celtic to the title.













Although it is just his second year in charge of a senior team, the 39-year-old Englishman has led the Gers to the top of the Scottish Premiership summit, sitting two points ahead of Celtic after eight games.



Gerrard has revamped the squad at Ibrox and brought in 23-year-old Finnish international Kamara, who signed for the club in January this year.





The Rangers boss has made a big impression on Kamara and the midfielder, when asked to describe Gerrard, picked ruthless as one of three words.







"If I could describe the gaffer in three words it would be ruthless, helpful, tough", Kamara told Rangers TV.



While Kamara used ruthless and tough to describe Gerrard, veteran striker Defoe picked three different words to describe the Rangers manager.





"Focused, chilled, ambitious", Defoe said.



Gerrard and his Rangers side will travel to Hearts in the league when club football returns to action after the international break on 20th October.

