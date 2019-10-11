Arsenal and Manchester United Linked Erling Haaland On Real Madrid’s Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Manchester United linked striker Erling Braut Haaland has emerged onto the radar of Spanish giants Real Madrid.



The teenage striker caught the attention of many with nine goals in one Under-20 World Cup game for Norway in the summer and has further progressed this season.













The 19-year-old scored a Champions League hat-trick against Genk, playing for Red Bull Salzburg earlier in the season and recently even netted at Anfield against Liverpool.



Arsenal have been linked with holding an interest in Haaland, while Manchester United have been regularly scouting the youngster with a view to taking him to Old Trafford with the help of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who managed him at Molde.





But the Premier League giants are likely to face intense competition for his signature and, according to Spanish daily AS, Real Madrid are also in the race.







The Spanish giants have spent big money to sign young talented youngster such as Vinicius Junior in recent years.



And it has been claimed that Real Madrid are also keeping close tabs on the young Red Bull Salzburg striker.





The Austrian giants are aware of the interest Haaland has been attracting and could have to deal with clubs making offers for him in the January window.

