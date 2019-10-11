XRegister
11/10/2019 - 19:31 BST

Brescia Supremo Changes Mind On Manchester City and Manchester United Target

 




Brescia president Massimo Cellino has changed his mind over offering a new deal to Manchester City and Manchester United linked midfielder Sandro Tonali and is prepared to sell him.

The teenage midfielder was pivotal in Brescia earning promotion to Serie A last season and has even impressed in the top tier of Italian football.  


 



Juventus and Inter are interested in snaring him away from Brescia and he has also been closely followed by Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

There were suggestions that Cellino was considering offering an improved contract to Tonali based on his performances, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, it is now unlikely to happen.
 


The young midfielder is unlikely to receive a new contract, with Brescia prepared to cash in on him next summer.



It has been claimed that Cellino is prepared to accept an offer in the region of €30m to €40m for the teenage Italy international.

He believes it would be better to earn a big fee from Tonali’s departure rather than offer him a new and improved deal.
 


Brescia are planning to sell him next summer but it remains to be seen whether they can resist the temptation to accept a bid in January if a club offer the money they want.   
 