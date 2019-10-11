Kiko Casilla Must Love Playing With Him – Former Leeds United Star On White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United player Ben Parker has heaped praise on Whites centre-back Ben White, who he feels has been superb and is doing the right things so far.



A good chunk of the Leeds fan base started worrying after Pontus Jansson, who was considered by some to be the side's best centre-back last season, joined Brentford in the summer.













However, the concerns now appear to have cooled off as Jansson's replacement White, arriving on loan from Brighton, has settled in well at the club, playing in all of their league games so far.



Ex-Peacocks defender Parker feels White is taking some pressure off Kiko Casilla's shoulders by taking the responsibility for playing passes from the back with ease.





The 31-year-old has hailed White for doing everything right without breaking a sweat and went on to term the Brighton loanee different class and superb on the pitch.







“In terms of what he does out on a pitch, where he gets judged ultimately, different class, superb", Parker told the Yorkshire Evening Post podcast.



"The kitmen must love him because I don’t think they have to wash his kit, he doesn’t seem to sweat, doesn’t get it dirty, never slides in, never caught out of position.





“Kiko must love playing with him because he can just roll him the ball, he might glide past someone, do a simple pass, but whatever he does is the right thing at that moment and that’s what you want from a centre-half.”



Having played in each of Leeds' eleven league games, White has helped the side keep five clean sheets so far, but Leeds do not have an option to keep him on a permanent basis.

