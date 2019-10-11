Learning Italian – Chris Smalling Making Positive Impression On Roma

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma and Manchester United defender Chris Smalling are prepared to consider a permanent deal if he continues to do well until the end of the season, with the centre-back learning Italian.



Manchester United loaned out the defender to Roma for the season in the summer after it became clear that he would not be a first choice at Old Trafford.













Smalling has already opened up about continuing at Roma beyond the end of his loan stint and the Englishman has impressed people at the Stadio Olimpico.



According to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, the defender has impressed and Roma have conceded just one goal when he has been on the pitch.





Smalling has also been learning Italian and has made a positive impression on his team-mates and the club during his stay thus far.







The defender is prepared to continue at Roma and the Serie A giants are also ready to sign him on a permanent deal if he continues to do well until the end of the season.



Roma will open talks with Manchester United next summer over a fee if everything goes well for Smalling in Italy.





Manchester United could well ask for a big fee as he has a contract until 2022 with the club.

