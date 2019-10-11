XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/10/2019 - 19:23 BST

Looks Like He’s Got New Lease of Life – West Brom Star On Team-mate’s Loan

 




West Bromwich Albion midfielder Sam Field is delighted with how Baggies team-mate Jonathan Leko has been doing on loan at Charlton Athletic.

Field and Leko joined newly-promoted Championship side Charlton on a season-long loan in the summer to get senior-team experience under their belt.  


 



20-year-old winger Leko has nailed down a spot in Lee Bowyer's preferred first eleven, starting nine of the ten league games he has been involved in so far.

The young Englishman has also got two goals and two assists to his name in the Championship, helping the Addicks earn 18 points and sit tenth in the league.
 


Field, who is also on loan at Charlton, is happy with how Leko has been faring so far and feels that the 20-year-old's hard work is paying off as the winger now looks like the player he first was when he broke into the West Brom first-team.



"I’m really happy for Jonathan”, Field told West Brom's official site.

I’ve known him a long time now and he’s done really well here.
 


He’s really showing the signs of the player we first saw when he broke into the Albion team.

"He’s kept his head down and worked really hard and it looks as if he has been given a new lease of life.

Field himself has made eight appearances across all competitions for the Addicks, with three of them coming from the bench.   
 