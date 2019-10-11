Looks Like He’s Got New Lease of Life – West Brom Star On Team-mate’s Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





West Bromwich Albion midfielder Sam Field is delighted with how Baggies team-mate Jonathan Leko has been doing on loan at Charlton Athletic.



Field and Leko joined newly-promoted Championship side Charlton on a season-long loan in the summer to get senior-team experience under their belt.













20-year-old winger Leko has nailed down a spot in Lee Bowyer's preferred first eleven, starting nine of the ten league games he has been involved in so far.



The young Englishman has also got two goals and two assists to his name in the Championship, helping the Addicks earn 18 points and sit tenth in the league.





Field, who is also on loan at Charlton, is happy with how Leko has been faring so far and feels that the 20-year-old's hard work is paying off as the winger now looks like the player he first was when he broke into the West Brom first-team.







"I’m really happy for Jonathan”, Field told West Brom's official site.



“I’ve known him a long time now and he’s done really well here.





“He’s really showing the signs of the player we first saw when he broke into the Albion team.



"He’s kept his head down and worked really hard and it looks as if he has been given a new lease of life.”



Field himself has made eight appearances across all competitions for the Addicks, with three of them coming from the bench.

