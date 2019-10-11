Steven Gerrard’s Rangers Play Liverpool Style Attacking Football – Reds Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Ian Rush believes Steven Gerrard's Rangers side play attacking football like the Reds and has lauded the 39-year-old manager for what he has done so far at Ibrox.



Former Liverpool midfielder Gerrard accepted his first senior team managerial job last year, taking charge as Rangers' boss ahead of the 2018/19 season.













In his first term, the Englishman led the Gers to a second-place finish behind Celtic with 78 points, their best return since returning to the Scottish Premiership in 2016.



This season, Rangers have had a solid start, winning seven of their eight games so far and sit on top of the table with 21 points, two ahead of Celtic.





Welsh legend Rush is pleased with what Gerrard has done so far and likened the Englishman's Rangers side to Liverpool for their attacking football, which he feels is what fans want from teams.







“Gerrard has been great as a manager so far", Rush was quoted as saying by Rangers' official site ahead of Rangers Legends versus Liverpool Legends.



“Nothing is easy.





"I’ve seen a couple of games this season and they’ve done well, they play attacking football like Liverpool and it’s attacking football supporters want to see.



"So I hope Steven and [assistant manager] Gary [McAllister] are successful.”



Rush, accompanied by John Aldridge and Gerrard's Ibrox number two McAllister, will manage Liverpool Legends, while Alex McLeish, along with Ian Durrant and Mark Hateley, will manage Rangers' greats on Saturday.

