We Threw Him In At Deep End – Rangers Loanee Hailed By League Two Club Boss

Rangers striker Zak Rudden has been lauded by Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe after finding the back of the net against Swindon Town in the EFL Trophy.



The 19-year-old centre-forward opened the scoring for League Two side Argyle as they handed Swindon Town a 3-0 defeat in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.













Pilgrims boss Lowe was delighted for Rudden, who had been struggling with injuries recently, and believes that the Rangers loanee deserved the goal.



However, the 41-year-old thinks that the Edinburgh-born striker could have had two more goals on the night and feels the player himself will be disappointed not to have scored more.





Lowe, who is pleased with the football his side are playing and the chances they are creating, also stressed that goals will come if the team move the ball into the box and have players in the right areas.







“I’m pleased for Zak because he’s been through a little bit of injury”, Lowe was quoted as saying by Argyle's website.



“He came from an injury with Rangers, we threw him in at the deep end and he then got another niggle.





“He deserved that goal and probably could have had a couple, so he’s disappointed with that.



"If you put balls in the box and players in the right areas, that’s what happens. We did that and the second and third goals completed it.



“We want to play football, score goals and we could have had more. Overall, I’m pleased with the chances we’re creating.”



Plymouth will take on Swindon at the County Ground again on Saturday in their 13th League Two match of the season.

