06 October 2018

26 August 2018

12/10/2019 - 11:20 BST

Manchester United Made Check On France International In Spring

 




Manchester United made a check on a potential swoop for Antoine Griezmann in the spring before Barcelona clinched a deal for the France international.

The Red Devils were one of the major clubs to have been heavily linked with Griezmann, who completed a move to the Camp Nou in the summer.  


 



With Romelu Lukaku unsettled at Old Trafford, Manchester United had set their eyes on signing a new striker, but ultimately failed to do so, despite the Belgian departing.

Manchester United, who were pursuing Griezmann, made a final check on the 28-year-old in the spring before the Blaugrana sealed a deal, according to The Athletic.
 


The Red Devils also considered a move for former Tottenham Hotspur centre-forward Fernando Llorente, who was on the lookout for a new club after leaving Spurs.



Having lost out on Griezmann, Manchester United players proposed and discussed the prospect of signing the 34-year-old on a free transfer.

However, the Premier League giants did not make a move and Llorente ended up joining Serie A side Napoli last month.
 


Current Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, who is currently sidelined with an injury, have scored five goals between them across all competitions this season.   
 