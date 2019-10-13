Look At His CV – West Ham Star Thrilled With Manuel Pellegrini Impact

Follow @insidefutbol





Aaron Cresswell believes that Manuel Pellegrini and his backroom staff have West Ham United playing brilliant football at present and has lauded the Chilean tactician.



Pellegrini has guided West Ham to eighth in the Premier League standings, two points off the top four, with eight games played this season.













Cresswell, who recently penned a new contract at West Ham running until 2023, is loving playing his football under Pellegrini and feels the manager's CV speaks to his quality as a coach.



Pellegrini is the fourth West Ham boss Cresswell has played under, after the reigns of Sam Allardyce, Slaven Bilic and David Moyes.





"They’re all different managers in their own right and have different philosophies of playing", Cresswell told West Ham's official site.







"I’m not saying it because he’s the manager now but, if you look at the teams Manuel Pellegrini has managed, how long he has been in football and the CV he has got, he likes to play is brilliant football.



"The goal we scored against Crystal Palace has gone a little bit unnoticed, but we work on that, day-in and day-out.





"The way we’re playing now is brilliant. He’s got a great team around him as well. He looks to be involved and he is a very cool, calm and collected.



"He is a fantastic manager.



"You look at his CV, he has been around the world at the biggest clubs in Real Madrid and Manchester City. He’s great to be around", the defender added.



West Ham will have the chance to bounce back from their home loss against Crystal Palace before the international break when they travel to Merseyside to take on Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.



The Hammers ran out 3-1 winners at Everton the last time the two sides met this season and on Saturday they will encounter a Toffees team sitting inside the Premier League's bottom three.

