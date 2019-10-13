Outstanding – Rangers Coach Thrilled With Ger’s International Form

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has saluted Gers midfielder Joe Aribo after he scored again on international duty for Nigeria.



Despite having been born in London and come through the youth set-up at Charlton Athletic, Aribo has opted to represent Nigeria at international level.













He was called up by the Super Eagles for the current international break and scored in a 1-1 friendly draw against Brazil on Sunday.



Aribo has now scored two goals in two caps for Nigeria and Rangers coach Beale took to social media to hail the Gers midfielder.





Beale wrote on Twitter: "Outstanding Joe Aribo. Two goals in two games for the national team."







Rangers beat off intense competition for Aribo's signature in the summer, with manager Steven Gerrard making a personal intervention to make sure the midfielder headed north of the border.



Aribo has already made 16 appearances across all competitions for Rangers, scoring four times.





The Gers have the 23-year-old under contract at Ibrox until the summer of 2023 and will be hoping to further develop his talents in the years to come.

