Who Knows – Leeds United Star Provides Update On Injury

Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper has provided a positive injury update as he looks to return to action as soon as possible.



The 28-year-old Scotland international picked up a groin injury during Leeds' Championship match against West Brom earlier this month, being forced off the pitch just 34 minutes into the game.













Two weeks down the line, Cooper has provided a positive injury update, revealing that he is progressing a bit quicker than first expected.



The Leeds captain's recovery is going as scheduled and he is advancing well in the gym, but it may take a couple of weeks more before he can start training outside.





Cooper has set his eyes on doing well in the gym and is hopeful that he can make his return to action sooner than expected, but admits that it depends on how his injury heals.







“Still on schedule”, Cooper said in an interview on LUTV.



“It’s settling down a little bit quicker than I thought it would, there’s a bit of damage in the tendon which usually takes a bit longer, but I’m progressing well in the gym.





“Really looking forward to getting back outside, it’ll maybe be a couple of weeks yet but hopefully I can keep cracking on in the gym, strengthening around the muscle.



“Who knows, I could get back a bit earlier but it all depends on the healing process.”



Cooper, who missed Leeds' clash against Millwall before the international break, will also miss the side's game against Birmingham City this weekend.

