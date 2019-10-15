Suggestions He’ll Be Celtic’s Next Big Money Sale – Former Bhoy On 21-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic star Mark Wilson believes Kristoffer Ajer may be the next player who could go on to leave the Glasgow giants for a big transfer fee in the next few years.



Celtic signed the young defender from Norwegian outfit IK Start and he even spent a season on loan at Kilmarnock before becoming a key member of the squad.













At 21, he has already won two Scottish Premiership titles and is just two short of making 100 appearances for Celtic.



Wilson believes that Ajer has been performing for Celtic week-in-week-out and is one of the best defenders playing in Scotland at the moment.





However, he feels Celtic will not be able to hold on to the Norwegian for too long as he indicated that noises suggest that he could become the next big money departure from Parkhead.







But he believes the Scottish champions could still get another couple of years out of Ajer before he eventually leaves for a big fee.



Wilson said on The Ladbrokes Social Club: “Kris Ajer is a top player there.





“Every week at Celtic he has shown what a top centre-half he is and can play in a number of positions.



“And I think a lot of the players there and a few guys I spoke to suggest that he is obviously going to be the next big transfer [away from Celtic].



“For him? I think you are looking at £15m to £20m in a couple of years’ time.



“I think he might stay for another couple of years, develop and more European football.



“Look at the prices some of the teams in England are paying and he is not far away from that.”



Ajer earned great reviews for his performance against Spain while playing for Norway during the international break.

