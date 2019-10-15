This Is What Makes Pep Guardiola The Best – Manchester City Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City defender Eric Garcia believes Pep Guardiola’s constant search for perfection makes him the best coach in the world.



Guardiola has won back-to-back Premier League titles at Manchester City and even picked up the FA Cup and the EFL Cup last season to make a clean sweep of domestic honours.













Garcia, who broke into the Manchester City team last season, has been part of the first-team group this year and has made four appearances during the current campaign.



The 18-year-old stressed that he enjoys a strictly professional relationship with Guardiola and is looking to make the most of his training sessions in order to play more.





But the youngster is amazed at the Manchester City’s boss’ relentless pursuit of perfection, despite winning everything, and feels that is what makes him the best coach in the world.







Garcia told Spanish sports daily AS: “It is more of a professional relationship.



“He is the coach and seeks the best for the team. I try to train at my best in order to get a few opportunities one day.”





When asked whether Guardiola’s image of being obsessed with perfection is true, the Spaniard said: “Yes.



“He is a coach who with everything he has won and what he has left to win, has the attitude of always seeking perfection.



“That is what probably makes him the best in the world.”



Garcia has earned rave reviews for his performances in youth football for Manchester City and will be looking to continue transitioning into the senior set-up.

