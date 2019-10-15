Won’t Be Easy – Former Scotland Star Unsure If Rangers Man Can Break Into Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Michael Stewart believes Joe Aribo will find it hard to break into the Rangers starting eleven at the moment, despite his exploits with Nigeria.



Rangers signed the midfielder from Charlton Athletic in the summer on a free transfer and he has already made 16 appearances for the club in all competitions this season.













But a head injury kept him out of Rangers’ 5-0 win over Aberdeen and he was an unused substitute in the 5-0 victory over Hamilton before he linked up with the Nigeria squad.



The midfielder made a goalscoring debut for Nigeria in their 2-2 draw against Ukraine before netting another goal in a 1-1 result against South American giants Brazil.





However, Stewart believes that despite his performances during the break, Aribo will find it hard to break into a Rangers starting eleven that looks settled and are flying at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.







The former Scotland star said on The Ladbrokes Social Club: “Well, it is not going to be easy.



“Obviously, Rangers are going great guns at the moment and they have got a good balance in that area of the park.





“There is no doubt that he is a good addition to the Rangers squad.



“To go and score against Brazil is massive [for him].”



Aribo has chipped in with four goals for Rangers as well and will hope to be in the team when they take on Hearts on Sunday.

