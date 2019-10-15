XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/10/2019 - 16:32 BST

You’re Going To Have Long Afternoon, Former Celtic Star Warns Ross County

 




Former Celtic star Mark Wilson has warned Ross County that they are in for a long afternoon at Parkhead on Saturday as the Bhoys will look to react after a disappointing result before the international break.

Celtic have dropped five points in their previous two Scottish Premiership games and have allowed Rangers to leap-frog them to the top of the league table.  


 



Neil Lennon’s side will be looking to pick up the pieces after the international break and Wilson admits that the players must have been hurting after losing 2-0 at Livingston.

But the former Bhoy is confident of seeing a reaction from the champions on Saturday when they host Ross County and believes the visitors are in for a long and difficult afternoon in Glasgow.
 


Wilson said on The Ladbrokes Social Club: “I think there will be a reaction from the last game.



“It is always bad to go into the international after such a disappointing result.

“But at home against Ross County, I think it will be a very long afternoon for Ross County, especially with the form some of the Celtic guys have shown on international duty.”
 


Celtic will look to get a win and overtake Rangers in the table on Saturday before the Gers visit Tynecastle to take on Hearts on Sunday.
 