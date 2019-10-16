Chelsea Yet To Take Decision On Out-of-favour Star’s Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Olivier Giroud’s future at Chelsea remains shrouded in mystery and no decision has been taken over his time at the club.



Giroud scored in both games for France during the international break and has netted in each of his country's five European Championship qualifiers this year.













But the Frenchman’s club career has been in the doldrums and he has dropped down the pecking order at Chelsea behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi.



The striker has played a combined 191 minutes of football across five appearances for Chelsea and has made it clear that he could be forced to make a decision on leaving the club in January.





But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, no decision has been taken at Chelsea on whether to sell the player in the winter transfer window.







Frank Lampard values the experienced striker's presence in the squad and has reportedly promised the Frenchman more game time in the coming months.



But Abraham is his first choice forward and it remains to be seen whether the Chelsea boss keeps his word to Giroud.





Chelsea also have an option to extend the Frenchman’s contract by one more year.



With the winter window closing in, Giroud’s future could depend on whether he gets more opportunities in the coming months.

