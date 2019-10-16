XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/10/2019 - 22:54 BST

Chelsea Yet To Take Decision On Out-of-favour Star’s Future

 




Olivier Giroud’s future at Chelsea remains shrouded in mystery and no decision has been taken over his time at the club.

Giroud scored in both games for France during the international break and has netted in each of his country's five European Championship qualifiers this year.  


 



But the Frenchman’s club career has been in the doldrums and he has dropped down the pecking order at Chelsea behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi.

The striker has played a combined 191 minutes of football across five appearances for Chelsea and has made it clear that he could be forced to make a decision on leaving the club in January.
 


But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, no decision has been taken at Chelsea on whether to sell the player in the winter transfer window.



Frank Lampard values the experienced striker's presence in the squad and has reportedly promised the Frenchman more game time in the coming months.

But Abraham is his first choice forward and it remains to be seen whether the Chelsea boss keeps his word to Giroud.
 


Chelsea also have an option to extend the Frenchman’s contract by one more year.

With the winter window closing in, Giroud’s future could depend on whether he gets more opportunities in the coming months.   
 