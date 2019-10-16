Leeds United Fans As Good As They’ve Ever Been – Whites Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes the Whites players must be feeling great knowing the reception they are going to get from the fans, who he feels are as good as they have ever been.



The 71-year-old is grateful for the support he received from the supporters at Elland Road over the years he served as a player and manager.













However, Gray feels that the Leeds faithful are at their best right now and the atmosphere at Elland Road is as colossal as it has ever been.



The Scotsman believes that the current Leeds players feel good knowing the reception they are going to get from the fans when they go out to play.





Men, women and children singing marching on together is a fantastic sight, according to Gray, who spent all of his playing career with the Whites.







"The Leeds fans have been great to me over the years", Gray told LUTV.



"And I feel that, I must say, the fans now, supporting the present team, are as good as they've ever been.





"I think the atmosphere at the ground is tremendous. It's just fantastic.



"It must be great for the players sitting in that dressing room before the game, knowing the reception they're going to get.



"Hearing the men, the ladies and the kids singing marching on together, [is] fantastic."



Gray made over 450 appearances for Leeds and managed the club for a period of three years between 1982 and 1985, while also serving as the caretaker manager in the 2003/04 season.

