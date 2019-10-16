Serie A Giants Slap Chelsea Star’s Name On Three-Man Shortlist

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri has emerged as Juventus’ top full-back target for the January transfer window.



Juventus are already preparing for the winter window and are looking to bring in a back-up for first-choice left-back Alex Sandro during the mid-season deal bonanza.













The Italian champions have compiled a shortlist of three names that want to pursue when the window opens up in January.



Paris Saint-Germain’s Thomas Meunier and Napoli’s Elseid Hysaj are two of the names on their radar, but their top target is someone else.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea’s Emerson is the Italian champions’ priority target as back-up for Sandro.







The Italy international rekindled his Chelsea career in the second half of last season under Maurizio Sarri and has become a regular feature in the team.



He has again been impressive at the start of the new campaign and Juventus are keen to reunite the former Roma man with Sarri at Juventus.





But Chelsea are also looking to tie him down to a new four-year contract as part of their plans to keep him at the club.



It remains to be seen whether Emerson will consider a move back to Italy after just establishing himself at Chelsea.

