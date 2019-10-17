Celtic Fans Will Really Push Players On At Lazio – Former Top Flight Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Hibernian forward Tam McManus feels 9,000 Celtic fans in a partially closed Stadio Olimpico will push the Hoops players on against Lazio in the Europa League.



Serie A club Lazio have been ordered by UEFA to partially close the Stadio Olimpico for the visit of Celtic next month due to racist behaviour from some fans during their win over Rennes.













However, the closure will only be enforced in the home areas of the Stadio Olimpico, meaning Celtic's allocation of 9,000 seats remains unaffected.



Ex-Hibernian player McManus believes the partial stadium closure will not make a much difference to the players, but admitted that Lazio would have preferred to play in front of a jam-packed crowd.





However, the 38-year-old feels Celtic being able to take 9,000 fans along with them will create a good atmosphere in Lazio's stadium and push the Bhoys on.







"No, I don't think it [Lazio’s partial stadium closure] does [make a difference for the players]", McManus said on PLZ Soccer.



"I think, obviously, from Lazio's point of view, they'd rather have a full house, full support behind them.





"But the fact that Celtic are going there with 9,000 fans, it's going to create a great atmosphere and it's really going to really push the Celtic players on."



Celtic will host Lazio at Celtic Park next week before their trip to Italy on 7th November.

