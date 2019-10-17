Gladbach Deal-maker Outlines Stance On Tottenham and Man Utd Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has conceded that the club will consider selling Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur target Denis Zakaria if they receive big offers.



The Swiss midfielder joined the Bundesliga side from Young Boys in 2017 and has taken massive strides in the Bundesliga in the last two years.













His performances in Germany have caught the eyes of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, who are keen on snaring him away from Gladbach.



Manchester United and Tottenham are also interested in the defensive midfielder, with Inter believed to be keeping tabs on him as well.





Eberl insisted that Gladbach have a long term plan for the midfielder, however, he conceded that being a selling club, they would consider letting him go if they receive big money offers for Zakaria.







The Bundesliga deal-maker told German daily Bild: “We are happy with Denis’ development and have a long term plan for him.



“Gladbach are and remain a club who depend on transfer fees.





“Of course, if there are massive offers, we have to deal with them.”



It has been claimed that Gladbach would let the player go next summer if they receive offers in excess of €50m.

