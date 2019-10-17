XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/10/2019 - 22:57 BST

If It’s My Decision – Mauricio Pochettino Cool On January Transfer Window

 




Mauricio Pochettino is adamant that Tottenham Hotspur are not in desperate need of new signings during the January transfer window.

Tottenham have won just three of their opening eight league games and are languishing in ninth in the Premier League at the moment.  


 



Their league form has been on the slide since the end of last season and they have not won on the road in the Premier League since January this year.

There has been talk of Tottenham backing Pochettino to bring in fresh talent in the January transfer window in order to add some new impetus to the deflated squad.
 


But the Tottenham manager stressed that he does not believe that he has to bring in a new players in January and insisted that he has faith in the current group.



He has backed his squad to fight hard and get out of their current run of poor form.

Asked if Tottenham need to be more active in January, Pochettino said in a press conference: “I don’t believe so.
 


“I believe in the players that we have at Tottenham today.

"If it’s my decision I will stick with my players.

“They have the quality.

"We have great quality to fight for the things we expect to fight.”

It remains to be seen whether Pochettino will be pushing the board behind the scenes for new players in January despite his public stance.   
 