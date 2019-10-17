XRegister
17/10/2019 - 21:46 BST

My Style Is Like N’Golo Kante, Says Rangers Talent

 




Rangers youngster Umaro Balde has identified Chelsea and France midfielder N’Golo Kante as his footballing idol growing up.

Balde joined the Rangers academy from Sporting Lisbon in the summer and is now looking to play for the Gers' Under-18 side this season.  


 



A defensive midfielder by trade, the 17-year-old is confident that he has the ability to make it at Rangers and is looking forward to making his mark in Scotland over the coming years.

Asked about his position in a Twitter Q&A, the youngster said: “I am a central defensive midfielder and Rangers is very good for me.”
 


The Portuguese also revealed his admiration for Chelsea midfielder Kante and admits that he has been his inspiration growing up.



Balde revealed that he is a similar player to the Frenchman, as he looks to live up to Kante's standards.

The former Sporting Lisbon stalret said “N'Golo Kante at Chelsea – he plays in the same position as me.
 


“We have a similar style of football.”

Balde is still getting used to his new surroundings at Rangers and Sporting Lisbon still have a stake in his future due to a sell-on clause.

He has already represented Portugal at Under-15 level.   
 