XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/10/2019 - 20:12 BST

Manchester United Link With Potential Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Replacement Played Down

 




Manchester United have made no approach to Massimiliano Allegri about the prospect of him replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford, it has been claimed.

Manchester United’s worst start to the season in three decades has ramped up the pressure on Solskjaer and there are questions over his future at the club.  


 



Ed Woodward has been adamant about backing the Manchester United manager and the club are confident that the Norwegian will rebuild the club in the coming years.

But with results on the pitch not helping matters, a number of managers have been linked with potentially replacing Solskjaer.
 


It has been claimed in some quarters that the club could have sounded out former Juventus boss Allegri, but according to The Athletic, that is not the case at the moment.



The six-time Serie A winning coach is interested in the Manchester United job and has been taking up English lessons to prepare for a role in the Premier League.

But the Premier League giants are firmly behind Solskjaer and his new project and have not held any talks with the Italian.
 


Allegri is eyeing returning to coaching at the start of next season and Manchester United are one of the clubs he is keeping close tabs on.   
 