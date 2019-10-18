Manchester United Link With Potential Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Replacement Played Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have made no approach to Massimiliano Allegri about the prospect of him replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford, it has been claimed.



Manchester United’s worst start to the season in three decades has ramped up the pressure on Solskjaer and there are questions over his future at the club.













Ed Woodward has been adamant about backing the Manchester United manager and the club are confident that the Norwegian will rebuild the club in the coming years.



But with results on the pitch not helping matters, a number of managers have been linked with potentially replacing Solskjaer.





It has been claimed in some quarters that the club could have sounded out former Juventus boss Allegri, but according to The Athletic, that is not the case at the moment.







The six-time Serie A winning coach is interested in the Manchester United job and has been taking up English lessons to prepare for a role in the Premier League.



But the Premier League giants are firmly behind Solskjaer and his new project and have not held any talks with the Italian.





Allegri is eyeing returning to coaching at the start of next season and Manchester United are one of the clubs he is keeping close tabs on.

