I Think It Will Come – Arsenal Linked Defender Hopeful On PSG Terms Offer

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal linked defender Thomas Meunier has insisted that he is still hopeful of receiving an offer of a new deal from Paris Saint-Germain.



The full-back is out of contract at the end of the season and there has been little noise of the player being offered a new deal from the French champions.













Meunier has aired his frustration over not being a regular starter and has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes, with Arsenal consistently linked with him.



But the defender insisted that his ambition is to continue his association with PSG and he wants to sign an extension to his current deal with the club.





He has been waiting patiently to receive an offer of a new contract and stressed that he still harbours hopes of the club offering him fresh terms in the coming months.







Meunier was quoted as saying by French outlet Foot Mercato: “My ambition is to stay, after that, we will see how it goes and what the club’s will is.



“They know my wish and it has been two years. [Former PSG sporting director] Antero [Henrique] had plans for an extension as well, but it never came to my table.





“I have been patient until now, I will be a little more.



“I think at some point it will come.”



Meunier will be able to open talks over a pre-contract with clubs outside France once the transfer window opens in January, while the window will also represent PSG's last chance to cash in on him.

