Marco Silva Critics Dubbed Moaning Minnies By Former Top Flight Star

Garth Crooks has dubbed Everton fans critical of manager Marco Silva "Moaning Minnies" and hailed the Toffees' win over West Ham, which has eased the pressure on the Portuguese.



Everton, who had won just two of their eight league games ahead of their weekend match against West Ham, defeated the Hammers 2-0 on Saturday.













Going into the game against Manuel Pellegrini's side, the Toffees had suffered four consecutive losses, leading a chunk of Everton fans to question Silva's ability to manage the club.



With Saturday's win easing the pressure on the Portuguese tactician, ex-top flight forward Crooks has termed Toffees fans critical of Silva 'Moaning Minnies'.





The 61-year-old heaped praise on Everton's performance against an in-form West Ham and feels Andre Gomes, who he believes the Merseyside-based club have missed dearly, played a key role in the win.







"If ever Everton needed a victory then this was it, if only to shut up those Moaning Minnies who are starting to question Marco's Silva's ability to manage the club", Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.



"This was an excellent performance by Everton against an in-form West Ham and the catalyst for this performance was Andre Gomes.





"The Portugal international has been badly missed by Everton because of injury but if he can remain fit and Theo Walcott stays focussed then anything is possible at Goodison.



"It is still a great place to play football."



Everton, who are yet to win an away game in the league this season, will travel to Brighton this weekend and Silva will be hunting another three points.

