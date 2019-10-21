XRegister
26 August 2018

26 August 2018

21/10/2019 - 11:31 BST

One of Highest Feelings I’ve Ever Had – Rangers Star On International Feat

 




Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo has revealed that scoring for Nigeria against Brazil over the international break handed him one of the highest highs he has ever experienced in football. 

The London-born schemer, who missed two of Rangers' games before the international break due to a head injury, returned to action for Nigeria over the international break.  


 



Starting in the Super Eagles midfield against Brazil last week, Aribo gave his side the lead in the 35th minute of the game, but saw it nullified after Casemiro scored for the Selecao in the second half.

The former Charlton Athletic man is glad to have returned to action and expressed his delight at having scored against Brazil, something he says was a huge high.
 


Aribo has set his eyes on keeping performing well and improving as a player for both Rangers and Nigeria.



I am just thankful to God that I am able to be playing again and I just want to keep performing and keep playing as well as I can", Aribo told Rangers TV when asked about his goal for Nigeria.

It was a wonderful feeling, one of the highest I have had in football and I am just happy I was able to be out there and be playing.
 


"I want to just keeping improving now.

Aribo, who only made his debut for Nigeria during the previous international break, has scored in both his appearances for the country, having scored on his debut against the Ukraine.   
 