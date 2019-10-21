Personal Pride Kicked In – Former Man Utd Star On Red Devils Against Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Danny Webber believes that the commentary ahead of the Manchester United and Liverpool game helped kick in the personal pride for the Red Devil stars.



Manchester United conceded a late goal to only earn a point from Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford but they ended the Merseyside giants’ 17-game unbeaten run in the league.













A Marcus Rashford goal in the first half lifted Old Trafford but a late strike from Adam Lallana helped the league leaders to escape with a point from their visit.



Liverpool were widely expected to beat Manchester United due to the contrasting form of the two sides and even Jurgen Klopp conceded before the game that the coverage was building more pressure on his team.





Webber indicated that the atmosphere ahead of the game made sure that the personal pride of the Manchester United players was front and centre as they were being written off even before a ball was kicked.







He feels it helped to get the fighting spirit going through the players and it was evident in their performance on Sunday.



Webber said on MUTV: “I think there is an element of personal pride that comes into it.





“Everybody was talking about just Liverpool coming here and turning us over, coming in our own backyard and getting a result.



“That hits your pride and you do not want that to happen, first and foremost so you get the gloves on and you fight.



“And I think that is what we saw from the very beginning.”



Manchester United are still in the bottom half of the table but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope that his side build from their impressing showing against Liverpool and kick on from there.

