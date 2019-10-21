Rangers Coach Sees Reason For Tammy Abraham Success At Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale believes that the environment at Chelsea has played a major role in helping Tammy Abraham this season.



Frank Lampard has made a clear choice in anointing Abraham as his first-choice striker this season over more senior professionals such as Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi.













The Chelsea academy product has repaid the faith shown in him by netting eight goals in nine Premier League games this term.



The striker has seamlessly coped with the number one striker status at Chelsea this season and Beale believes that the environment at the club this year has helped him immensely.





The Rangers coach, who worked with the striker previously, believes that training with youngsters such as Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount this season has helped the hitman to feel more comfortable and not get bogged down by expectations at Stamford Bridge.







“To feel comfortable and able to express yourself is a lot to do with the environment that is created, and at Chelsea, he has a staff around him who know him and allow him to be himself", Beale told The Athletic.



“But he also has a number of players around him, training with him, who are on the same journey.





“You can share the burden of experiences rather than it being a weight on you.



“You’re living that journey with your friends, and that makes it such a natural process.”



Abraham is tipped to start when Chelsea visit Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

