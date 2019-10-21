We’ve Seen Leeds Can Be Beaten – Preston Boss Looking For Dominant Display

Follow @insidefutbol





Preston North End manager Alex Neil has urged the Lilywhites to impose themselves on Tuesday's opponents Leeds United and insists it has been proven that Marcelo Bielsa's side can be beaten.



The Lancashire-based club's eight-game unbeaten run in the Championship came to an end after they suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat at the hands of Reading at the weekend.













However, with Preston set to host Leeds at Deepdale, where they are yet to lose this term, Neil wants his side to go on and kick-start a new unbeaten run on Tuesday.



The Scotsman has urged his players to make use of the home advantage and impose their game on the visitors as the Lilywhites look to bounce back from their defeat with a victory.





"We are at home, we have to impose our game on them, that's what the fans will want to see too and we will be looking to get three points and start another unbeaten run", Neil told a press conference.







"We love playing at Deepdale. We've got a good record at home so far this season and we want that to continue."



Neil believes Preston's midweek game against Leeds is a good opportunity for to bounce back from the loss to Reading, but refused to underestimate Bielsa's side, who he believes are one of the best teams in the league.





"It's a big opportunity, however I believe we are coming up against one of the best teams in the league", Neil stated.



"We know the quality they possess but as other teams have shown, they can be beaten, but it will be tough and we will have to be at our best."



Leeds edged out Birmingham City 1-0 at the weekend and will be looking to record back to back wins by beating Preston.

