XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/10/2019 - 10:51 BST

I Am Mainly Looking At Him – Ajax Star Picks Out Chelsea Danger Man

 




Ajax defender Joel Veltman has admitted that he and his team-mates will need to be wary of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham on Wednesday night.

Chelsea will be taking to the pitch at the Johan Cruyff Arena to take on Ajax in a critical Champions League Group H game in the Netherlands.  


 



The Blues are third in their group and are desperate to get a result against last season’s semi-finalists, who are sitting at the top of the group after winning their opening two games.

Frank Lampard has a young side to work with this season due to Chelsea’s transfer ban, but Veltman stressed that Ajax will not be underestimating the English side’s quality.
 


The defender admits that he will have a special eye on Abraham on Wednesday night as he believes the striker has been allowed to show his quality at Chelsea this season after loan spells at different clubs.



Veltman told Dutch magazine NUsport: “There will be no underestimation.

“Chelsea are still Chelsea and they certainly have some very good players.
 


“I am mainly looking at their 22-year-old striker Tammy Abraham.

“He was loaned out a few times but is now doing very well.”

Abraham netted a goal in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Lille in their last Champions League game.   
 