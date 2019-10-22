I Am Mainly Looking At Him – Ajax Star Picks Out Chelsea Danger Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax defender Joel Veltman has admitted that he and his team-mates will need to be wary of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham on Wednesday night.



Chelsea will be taking to the pitch at the Johan Cruyff Arena to take on Ajax in a critical Champions League Group H game in the Netherlands.













The Blues are third in their group and are desperate to get a result against last season’s semi-finalists, who are sitting at the top of the group after winning their opening two games.



Frank Lampard has a young side to work with this season due to Chelsea’s transfer ban, but Veltman stressed that Ajax will not be underestimating the English side’s quality.





The defender admits that he will have a special eye on Abraham on Wednesday night as he believes the striker has been allowed to show his quality at Chelsea this season after loan spells at different clubs.







Veltman told Dutch magazine NUsport: “There will be no underestimation.



“Chelsea are still Chelsea and they certainly have some very good players.





“I am mainly looking at their 22-year-old striker Tammy Abraham.



“He was loaned out a few times but is now doing very well.”



Abraham netted a goal in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Lille in their last Champions League game.

