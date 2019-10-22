Just Don’t Do This – Former Rangers Star Gives Gers Advice For FC Porto Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers man Iain Ferguson has warned the Gers against committing silly mistakes and giving away cheap goals as the Scottish side get set to travel to Portugal to play FC Porto.



Having lost their first Europa League away game at Young Boys earlier this month, Rangers are now set for a trip to Porto's Estadio do Dragao on Thursday.













Ex-Gers star Ferguson, who feels teams in European competitions are quality sides, feels Rangers should have learned from their defeat to Young Boys that mistakes in the Europa League will be punished.



The 57-year-old believes that a draw in away games in the Europa League is not a bad result for Rangers, but wants them to ensure that they do not leak goals.





Ferguson has advised the Light Blues to not commit mistakes and give away cheap goals ahead of their away trip to Porto this week.







"I think what they should have learned [from the defeat to Young Boys] and I'm pretty sure they have, if you make mistakes in these games they will be capitalised on", Ferguson told the official Rangers podcast.



"These teams in Europe are quality teams. Again we need to clean up our act.





"When you're going away from home, you have to keep the back door closed as we have always said.



"If you come away with a result, as in a draw, then it is not a bad result.



"Just don't give away silly mistakes and cheap goals."



A win against Porto on Thursday could potentially take Rangers to the top of Group G in the Europa League.

