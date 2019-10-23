Ajax Coach Shuns Favourites Tag Heading Into Chelsea Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax coach Erik ten Hag has refused to call his side favourites going into their Champions League clash against Chelsea this evening.



The Dutch champions are sitting pretty at the top of their Champions League group and will be looking to collect all three points when they host Chelsea at the Johan Cruyff Arena.













Chelsea are sitting in third and will not want to return from the Netherlands empty handed, but many believe Ajax are the favourites in the game, especially after their run to the Champions League semi-final last season.



But Ten Hag dismissed the notion and insisted that despite a good start in Europe this season, his team cannot be compared to the side that reached the last four in the previous edition.





He insisted that Ajax will need to play to their strengths if they are to beat Chelsea in this evening's group stage game.







Ten Hag was quoted as saying by Dutch magazine Voetbal International ahead of the match: “You should not compare then and now.



“We have to play our own game and to our strengths.





“The players know that too if they want to get points.”



Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has indicated that Ajax will start the game as favourites, but Ten Hag stressed that his side can never be that when they face a Premier League team.



“I can’t do much with that observation. We are self-confident, courageous and have faith.



“But I maintain that we do not start as favourites against a Premier League team.”

