Beating Celtic To Title More Important Than Europa League Run Says Former Rangers Star

Former Rangers star Iain Ferguson insists that European nights at Ibrox are difficult to better, but admits he is keener to end Celtic's domination of the Scottish Premiership than for the Gers to succeed in the Europa League.



The Light Blues progressed into the group stage of a European competition consecutively for the first time since the 2010/11 season under the management of Steven Gerrard this term and Ferguson believes it is great for the club to do so.













The Scotsman, who wishes to see the club succeed both in Europe and league, is delighted that the fans get to experience European nights under the lights at Ibrox for a second consecutive season, which he insists is tough to beat.



However, the 57-year-old is aware of the importance the league title holds in the hearts of the supporters of the Glasgow-based club, having not won it since 2011.





And for Ferguson, at present he would take Rangers knocking Celtic off their domestic perch over success in the Europa League.







"I think we could have both [success in Europe and league title]", Ferguson told the official Rangers podcast.



"I think progression into the group stages of the Europa League again is great for the club.





"We are getting to see fantastic occasions back at Ibrox. Full houses on European nights – you just can't beat it.



"But we all know how important the domestic league is to every fan out there.



"We would like to have success in Europe, but I would take winning the league any day of the week."



Rangers, who are set to take on FC Porto in the Europa League this week, currently sit second in the league table but are level with table-toppers Celtic in terms of points and goal difference.

