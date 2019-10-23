This Is How Ryan Jack Has Improved Since Joining Rangers – Gary McAllister

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister believes Ryan Jack’s ability to build up play has been a major development in his game since he moved to Ibrox.



Jack has been one of the most influential players in Steven Gerrard’s side since last season and is one of the first names on the team sheet at Ibrox.













The midfielder has signed a new four-year deal with Rangers to further prove his importance in the squad and is expected to play a major role in trying to help the Gers win the league this season.



Rangers signed him on a free transfer from Aberdeen in 2017 and McAllister feels the 27-year-old’s game has come on leaps and bounds since he arrived at Ibrox just over two years ago.





The Rangers assistant boss believes Jack limited himself to just being a midfield enforcer at Aberdeen while at Rangers he is an important cog in building up play in Gerrard’s team.







McAllister told the club’s official website: “I watched him quite a lot playing for Aberdeen when I was working in TV, and I felt he was probably pigeonholed a little bit.



“I think we saw a player who was just there to stop things and to break up play – maybe he was quite happy doing that.





“But, on arrival here, we could see he was capable of much more. Not only does he do that, but in most of our good build-up play, he is at the start.



“He builds a lot of the play for us.”



Jack has notched up 83 appearances for Rangers since 2017 and has also been capped twice by Scotland.

