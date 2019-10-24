Celtic Park Atmosphere Could Inspire Lazio, Former Scottish Top Flight Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Sergio Porrini believes the atmosphere created by the Celtic fans at Celtic Park can inspire the Lazio side this evening in the Europa League.



Celtic and Lazio are set to face off against each other tonight in what is shaping up to be one of the games of the Europa League matchday.













The Scottish champions want all three points at home to keep their Europa League campaign on track and Lazio need points as they are currently third in their group.



Porrini, who knows all about Celtic Park due to his spell at Rangers, admits that the atmosphere at Parkhead will certainly be very electric and he is expecting a full house filled with a partisan Celtic crowd supporting the Bhoys under the lights.





However, he feels there is something in it for Lazio as well and believes they might even enjoy the experience as the Parkhead atmosphere can also play a role in energising the away side.







The former Rangers star told Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi: “The atmosphere will certainly be hot.



“The stadium is big, with 60,000 spectators and always packed. The fans of both Rangers and Celtic are very passionate and they always follow their team in Europe.





“I expect that there will be a packed house and as always with fans across the Channel, they will support their team until the end.



“Lazio will experience something beautiful because you will have Parkhead in front of you and while it energises the home team, it can also have the same effect on the away side.”



Porrini won two Scottish league titles during his spell at Rangers, ultimately leaving Ibrox in 2001 to return to Italy.

