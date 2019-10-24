It’s Easier As A Sub But This Is Why Starting Suits Eddie Nketiah – Leeds United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Tony Dorigo believes that Eddie Nketiah could have more goalscoring opportunities if he starts games, despite admitting it is often easier coming on off the bench.



Arsenal striker Nketiah, on loan at Leeds for the season, has had to make do with substitute appearances in the Championship as head coach Marcelo Bielsa has preferred to start with Patrick Bamford.













Nketiah has regularly made an impact from the bench and salvaged a point for Leeds away at Preston North End on Tuesday night as he netted in the 87th minute.



Calls are now growing for Nketiah to start games and Dorigo thinks if he does then he could find matches more to his liking in terms of how the opposing side are set up.





Dorigo admits that it is easier coming on off the bench when other players are tiring, but still thinks Nketiah could make a big impact if he starts.







He said after the game on LUTV: "It is [easier coming off the bench], but when Eddie is coming on and you look at the games he has come on in, the box has been packed.



"What does he do? He thrives in and around with space. When there's so many players in there, I've felt sorry for him that he is supposed to produce something in the last 20 minutes or so and there isn't any space out there.



"If he starts the game then it might be a little bit more stretched and he might have some opportunities.



"Let's see because Helder Costa came on and showed some great cameos, but since he's started not quite the same effect", Dorigo added.



All eyes are now on whether Bielsa chooses to start with Nketiah away at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, or whether he instead keeps faith with Bamford.

