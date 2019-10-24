Leeds United Interest In Premier League Teenager Played Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United's interest in Chelsea teenage talent Billy Gilmour has been played down.



The Whites, who made good use of the loan market in the summer transfer window, have been linked with being interested in Gilmour.













It is unclear if Chelsea are looking to send Gilmour out on loan in the new year, with the midfielder on the fringes of Frank Lampard's first team at Stamford Bridge.



He was an unused substitute on Wednesday night in the Champions League as Chelsea beat Ajax 1-0 in Amsterdam and got six minutes off the bench in a recent 2-2 draw against Sheffield United in the Premier League.





Leeds could be attracted to swooping for Gilmour but, according to The Athletic, there is so far little sign of concrete interest from the Yorkshire giants in the Chelsea youngster.







Marcelo Bielsa's men though are likely not to have yet finalised their January transfer window targets as they wait to see where they are in the Championship.



The Whites have also been clear that they need to stay on the right side of the EFL's financial fair play rules.





Gilmour, a central midfielder, has been capped by Scotland up to Under-21 level and is under contract at Chelsea until 2023.

