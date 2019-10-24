XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/10/2019 - 10:41 BST

Manchester United Rekindle Interest In Bundesliga Star

 




Manchester United are interested in signing Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller, according to German magazine Sport Bild.

The 30-year-old forward is reported to have asked for a transfer from Bayern Munich and is believed to be eyeing a move in the January transfer window.  


 



Inter are interested in the player and are considering taking him to Italy during the winter window, as the forward looks to push his way out of Bayern Munich.

But Muller is attracting interest from England as well and it has been claimed that Manchester United have rekindled their admiration for the German World Cup winner.
 


The forward was a big target for Manchester United when Louis van Gaal was manager and they were prepared to offer €100m to sign Muller from Bayern Munich.



The player did not ask for a move then and Bayern Munich also rebuffed any approach from the Red Devils.

But with Muller now looking for a move, the club are again back at the window for the 30-year-old and are interested in signing him.
 


The Premier League giants are in the market for forward in the January window following a poor star to the season.

Mario Mandzukic, Timo Werner and Moussa Dembele are also reported to be on their radar.   
 