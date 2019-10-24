Manchester United Rekindle Interest In Bundesliga Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are interested in signing Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller, according to German magazine Sport Bild.



The 30-year-old forward is reported to have asked for a transfer from Bayern Munich and is believed to be eyeing a move in the January transfer window.













Inter are interested in the player and are considering taking him to Italy during the winter window, as the forward looks to push his way out of Bayern Munich.



But Muller is attracting interest from England as well and it has been claimed that Manchester United have rekindled their admiration for the German World Cup winner.





The forward was a big target for Manchester United when Louis van Gaal was manager and they were prepared to offer €100m to sign Muller from Bayern Munich.







The player did not ask for a move then and Bayern Munich also rebuffed any approach from the Red Devils.



But with Muller now looking for a move, the club are again back at the window for the 30-year-old and are interested in signing him.





The Premier League giants are in the market for forward in the January window following a poor star to the season.



Mario Mandzukic, Timo Werner and Moussa Dembele are also reported to be on their radar.

