Mohamed Elyounoussi Starts – Celtic Team vs Lazio Confirmed

Fixture: Celtic vs Lazio

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Celtic have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Italian giants Lazio to Celtic Park for a Europa League Group E clash.



The Scottish champions have so far drawn at Rennes and beaten Cluj in their Europa League group stage campaign and could take a big step towards qualification by putting Lazio to the sword this evening.













Bhoys manager Neil Lennon is without midfielder Olivier Ntcham, who is struggling with an ankle injury.





Lennon picks Fraser Forster in goal, while at right-back he gives the nod to Hatem Abd Elhamed, while Boli Bolingoli slots in at left-back.





Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer form the centre-back pairing, while Scott Brown will look to dominate midfield. Also selected are Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie and James Forrest, while Mohamed Elyounoussi gets the nod to play. Odsonne Edouard is up top.







If Lennon needs to try to change things from the substitutes' bench then he has several options to pick from, including Jonny Hayes and Tom Rogic.





Celtic Team vs Lazio



Forster, Elhamed, Jullien, Ajer, Bolingoli, Brown, McGregor, Forrest, Christie, Elyounoussi, Edouard



Substitutes: Gordon, Bitton, Bayo, Sinclair, Bauer, Hayes, Rogic

