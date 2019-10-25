XRegister
25/10/2019 - 22:18 BST

Erling Haaland Is Worth This Much – Former Norway Star On Liverpool Linked Striker

 




Former Fulham and Norway defender Brede Hangeland believes Manchester United and Liverpool linked striker Erling Braut Haaland could be worth €50m in the current market.

Haaland has emerged as one of the most talked-about young players this season through the sheer force of his performances at Red Bull Salzburg.  


 



He has become the first player to score six goals in his first three Champions League games and has scored an astonishing 20 goals in 13 appearances in all competitions this term.

Manchester United and Liverpool have been keeping tabs on him and he has also been on the radar of European giants such as Juventus and Real Madrid.
 


There is already talk of clubs moving for him in January and Hangeland believes that the 19-year-old could easily attract bids in excess of €50m in the current market.



Speaking to Norwegian broadcaster TV2, the former Premier League defender said: “Haaland is a very unique player.

“He is 19, has pace, physique and maturity in the game and has scored six goals in the Champions League.
 


“He must be worth at least half a billion krone [€50m] in today’s market or even more.

“I am sure all the top clubs in Europe have noticed him.”

Haaland, he believes, could be worth even more in the coming years and the buying club could sell him at a huge profit as the striker is set to dominate football for the next decade-and-a-half.

“There are many who can pay that amount but he can be worth much more than that too.

“They will be in a good negotiating position if or when an even bigger club arrive.

“When we look at players who can go to the top of football, here’s a player who can dominate for 15 years.”   
 